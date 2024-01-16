 | Tue, Jan 16, 2024
County debates cost, need to replace road equipment

Allen County Commissioners will need to decide whether to try to repair an old chip spreader or replace it for more than $400,000. Replacement parts are no longer available so a new axle would need to be fabricated.

January 16, 2024 - 3:05 PM

Allen County needs to decide what to do about a 31-year-old chip spreader. The front axle broke last July and parts are unavailable. A new machine would cost over $400,000. Photo by Tim Stauffer / Iola Register

If road repair efforts are to continue in earnest this spring and summer, Allen County commissioners will soon have to decide what to do with a 31-year-old chip spreader.

Its front axle broke last July, and parts for the machine are unavailable, road and bridge director Mark Griffith told commissioners Tuesday morning. The machine has no trade-in value, and while a new axle could be fabricated, Griffith worries about throwing money at equipment that’s living on borrowed time. 

Anderson County was gracious enough to lend county crews here their chip spreader last year, but Griffith would prefer to avoid that situation again.

