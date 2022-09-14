County equipment up for bid

Allen County Auction Services will organize an auction for surplus county equipment, likely sometime around the end of October.

Commissioners made the decision to go with former commissioner John Brocker’s auction house, one of two bids. Brocker asked for 15% of total proceeds; a competing bid from Ross Daniels asked for 20%.

It will take about a month to organize the auction, which is expected to include trucks and heavy equipment no longer needed by the county’s Public Works and road and bridge departments.