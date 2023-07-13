County: Finding workers comes with a cost

Most county departments are facing increased costs, primarily due to more pay to attract and retain personnel.

Leaders of nine county departments presented budget requests to commissioners on Tuesday. All but one asked for an increase.

Commissioners will consider their requests as they begin working on the budget; they scheduled a special meeting on July 20 for that purpose. In previous meetings, they have expressed reluctance to raise the tax rate. That could be helped by a nearly $10 million increase in the county’s assessed valuation at $100,610,028, up from $90,142,015 last year due to new construction, new housing and agricultural value increases.