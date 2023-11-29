County gives 4% raises

Allen County employees will receive a 4% cost of living adjustment (COLA) wage increase at the beginning of the new year following a unanimous vote of approval by county commissioners Tuesday morning. Commissioners had been discussing the COLA increase over the past few weeks with much thought given to the amount being somewhere between 3%-4%.

Even with the 4% increase, Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy sought additional funding for his employees.

“The problem I have is hiring and retention,” he said. “I have nine people on the road and I’m five short.”