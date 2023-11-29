 | Wed, Nov 29, 2023
Menu Search Log in

County gives 4% raises

As Allen County Commissioners approve a cost of living adjustment for all employees, Sheriff Bryan Murphy asked for additional funding to compete with other area counties. His department needs to hire five deputies.

By

News

November 29, 2023 - 3:42 PM

Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy discusses the challenges with recruitment and retention of employees during a meeting with county commissioners Tuesday morning. In addition, Sheriff Murphy requested a 6.8% raise for patrol and jail employees. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

Allen County employees will receive a 4% cost of living adjustment (COLA) wage increase at the beginning of the new year following a unanimous vote of approval by county commissioners Tuesday morning. Commissioners had been discussing the COLA increase over the past few weeks with much thought given to the amount being somewhere between 3%-4%. 

Even with the 4% increase, Allen County Sheriff Bryan Murphy sought additional funding for his employees. 

“The problem I have is hiring and retention,” he said. “I have nine people on the road and I’m five short.”

Related
June 2, 2021
August 28, 2019
January 2, 2015
February 13, 2013
Most Popular