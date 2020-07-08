County hopefuls lay out their visions

Several candidates for elective office weren’t about to let a few glitches stop them from spreading their respective campaign messages Tuesday.

The candidates were a part of an online forum hosted by Allen County Farm Bureau, and moderated by ACFB county coordinator Debbie Bearden via Zoom.

Participating were Allen County Commission hopefuls David Lee, Michelle Meiwes and Craig Mentzer, who are seeking to fill Bill King’s seat on the commission for District 2, which covers much of the northern regions of the county. Unable to appear was Republican candidate Eugene Weatherbie.