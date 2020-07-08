Menu Search Log in

County hopefuls lay out their visions

Allen County Farm Bureau spearheaded candidate forum, which included Allen County commission and sheriff candidates.

By

News

July 8, 2020 - 10:32 AM

Several candidates for elective office weren’t about to let a few glitches stop them from spreading their respective campaign messages Tuesday.

The candidates were a part of an online forum hosted by Allen County Farm Bureau, and moderated by ACFB county coordinator Debbie Bearden via Zoom.

Participating were Allen County Commission hopefuls David Lee, Michelle Meiwes and Craig Mentzer, who are seeking  to fill Bill King’s seat on the commission for District 2, which covers much of the northern regions of the county. Unable to appear was Republican candidate Eugene Weatherbie.

Related
July 2, 2020
June 2, 2020
May 29, 2020
May 13, 2020
Trending