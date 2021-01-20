Menu Search Log in

County looks at energy infrastructure options

Commissioners get an update on high-voltage towers proposed between Burlington and Pittsburg, and how that Smith affect Allen County.

By

News

January 20, 2021 - 9:50 AM

Carl Husling talks with Allen County commissioners Jerry Daniels, David Lee and Bruce Symes about new energy infrastructure that may be coming to Allen County. Photo by Trevor Hoag / Iola Register

New energy infrastructure may be coming to Allen County.

During this week’s commission meeting, Carl Husling of Ameren Transmission was on-hand to discuss developing systems for more efficiently and cheaply delivering renewable wind energy to residents.

He mentioned that a line of “high voltage big towers” were being proposed for construction from Wolf Creek near Burlington to Blackberry near Pittsburg, and so “any final route is going to have some segment that goes through Allen County.”

