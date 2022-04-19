County looks at options to cover airport grant match

Federal relief money should cover most of the county’s portion of a multi-million airport infrastructure project.

Allen County commissioners and Thrive Allen County representatives dug into the requirements of a $3 million Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant awarded last week by the Kansas Department of Commerce for airport infrastructure improvements.

The county’s portion of the grant was tabbed at $968,965. The county is obligated to pay 25% in matching funds for the total project, which is $4 million.