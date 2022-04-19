 | Tue, Apr 19, 2022
Menu Search Log in

County looks at options to cover airport grant match

Commissioners want to cover nearly $1 million in matching funds for a $3 million grant without dipping into local taxpayer dollars. They're trying to see if ARPA funds from the federal relief program will cover it all, but it will at least cover a majority.

By

News

April 19, 2022 - 3:24 PM

Thrive Allen County CEO Lisse Regehr and Economic Development Director Jonathon Goering talk to commissioners about the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) at Tuesday’s meeting. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Federal relief money should cover most of the county’s portion of a multi-million airport infrastructure project.

Allen County commissioners and Thrive Allen County representatives dug into the requirements of a $3 million Building a Stronger Economy (BASE) grant awarded last week by the Kansas Department of Commerce for airport infrastructure improvements. 

The county’s portion of the grant was tabbed at $968,965. The county is obligated to pay 25% in matching funds for the total project, which is $4 million.

Related
April 15, 2022
April 15, 2022
March 30, 2022
September 15, 2021
Most Popular