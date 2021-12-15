 | Thu, Dec 16, 2021
County looks at security, courtroom remodel

Commissioners approved a design study for a courtroom remodel and expansion, and heard from a company that provides security for the courthouse.

By

News

December 15, 2021 - 9:20 AM

Sheriff Bryan Murphy, left, and Ralph Price with Secure Tech talk about courthouse security at Tuesday’s county commission meeting. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

The Allen County Courthouse could step into the future with a little bit more room and a little bit more security.

Commissioners discussed two topics related to the courthouse when they met Tuesday morning. They approved hiring an architect to design an expansion for the courtroom, and heard a presentation that would modernize the courthouse security system.

First, commissioners approved a request from 31st District Court Judge Daniel Creitz to hire Zingre & Associates to design a plan for the courtroom remodel. It would expand the courtroom and remodel the district clerk’s office using the smaller courtroom.

