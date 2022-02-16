County looks at wellness program

A wellness program could potentially help the county save money and improve the health of its employees, a company representative told commissioners on Tuesday.

Tria Health, an Overland Park company, offers to be a middleman between patients, physicians and pharmacists. The service will manage medications used to treat chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease and more.

Matt Baki, a senior vice president for Tria, outlined the program for commissioners. The company would charge a flat fee of $20,000 per year, but he recommends the county also pay an incentive of about $85 per person to encourage employees to take part.