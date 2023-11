The county’s first foray into recycling might look a little different than they expected.

Allen County commissioners agreed Tuesday to allow a recycle and trash service provider from Erie set up a bin at the landfill to collect some types of No. 2 plastic items such as milk jugs.

“It’s not cardboard, but it’s a start,” Mitch Garner, Public Works director, said. The county had identified cardboard as its top recycling need.