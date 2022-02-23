 | Wed, Feb 23, 2022
County plans how to distribute PILOT funds

Requests to give more to the Marmaton Valley district paid off, but commissioners warned they aren't obligated to give anything to schools and may change PILOT funding plans in future years.

February 23, 2022 - 9:29 AM

The Marmaton Valley school district will get a little more wind farm money this year, and other school districts will see a financial windfall as well.

But there are no guarantees the county will continue to provide that money in the future. Commissioners made a point of saying they’re under no obligation to give wind farm money to the school districts.

“There’s some misunderstanding out there. This is not money owed to anybody,” Commissioner David Lee said. “The needs of the county going forward may dictate this gift stay in-house instead of going out.”

