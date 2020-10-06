County reports 25 new COVID cases

Another 25 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Allen County this past week, bringing the county’s total to 97 since the pandemic began with one death.
More than half of those cases — 52 — were reported in the past two weeks, according to statistics released by the Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Departments.
Five cases have required hospitalization.
All four of the counties in the regional health department have reported an increase in cases, but none as significant as Allen.
Anderson reported three new cases, bringing its total to 86. Two people have been hospitalized.
Bourbon County reported 14 new cases this past week for a total of 212 with three deaths. Ten Bourbon County residents have been hospitalized.
Woodson reported three new cases for a total of 24. Two people have been hospitalized.
Kansas reported 62,708 cases Monday, an increase of 1,597 since Friday, with eight more deaths for a total of 706, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.