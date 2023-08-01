 | Tue, Aug 01, 2023
County seeks solution for excess tires

The owner of a tire recycling plant says he needs to dump shredded tires he can't recycle, but that has amounted to nearly 2,000 tons in the past six months. County leaders are concerned about the amount and the fee he pays, as most of the tires are coming from outside the county.

August 1, 2023 - 1:47 PM

This pile of shredded tires has grown significantly within the last six months at the Allen County Landfill, with the bulk coming from FMS/United Tire, which collects tires for recycling and dumps those that cannot be recycled. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

A company that recycles used tires has been dumping more than 200,000 tires at the Allen County Landfill over the past six months, prompting county leaders to consider changes to the way it handles or charges for tire collection.

Shane Lamb with FMS/United Tire told commissioners he needs to dump shredded tires at the landfill until he’s able to build a facility that can convert the material into fine, crumb rubber that is a highly desirable recycled product used by many industries.

Lamb operates out of a facility at the former Lehigh Portland Cement plant.

