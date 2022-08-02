County shifts $10K for economic development

County commissioners came up with a new plan to provide a little bit more money to Thrive Allen County for economic development, but it won’t change the budget.

Commissioners will allocate $30,000 for Thrive in 2023. That’s $10,000 more than last year. The money is already in the budget, but in a different way.

In recent years, the county has budgeted $20,000 annually for Thrive, along with $10,000 for miscellaneous economic development efforts such as to pay for fees to conferences or seminars.