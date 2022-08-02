 | Tue, Aug 02, 2022
County shifts $10K for economic development

Allen County Commissioners decided to allocate the entire $30,000 in the economic development fund to Thrive Allen County's efforts in that area. Previously, $20,000 went to Thrive and $10,000 was reserved for other uses.

August 2, 2022 - 2:26 PM

Allen County Commissioners, from left, Chairman Jerry Daniels, David Lee and Bruce Symes decided to allocate the entire $30,000 economic development budget to Thrive Allen County, rather than dividing it into two funds as they have done in previous years. Photo by Vickie Moss

County commissioners came up with a new plan to provide a little bit more money to Thrive Allen County for economic development, but it won’t change the budget.

Commissioners will allocate $30,000 for Thrive in 2023. That’s $10,000 more than last year. The money is already in the budget, but in a different way. 

In recent years, the county has budgeted $20,000 annually for Thrive, along with $10,000 for miscellaneous economic development efforts such as to pay for fees to conferences or seminars. 

