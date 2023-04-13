 | Thu, Apr 13, 2023
County tackles trash

Workers from several county departments were brought to pick up trash that had blown out of the landfill onto neighboring properties during recent windstorms. Commissioners were divided when discussing the best solutions.

April 13, 2023 - 3:01 PM

Scott Reeder, an employee with the road and bridge department, helped pick up trash blown from the Allen County Landfill, shown in the background. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Wednesday brought “all hands on deck” for trash pickup at the Allen County Landfill.

Workers across several county departments — the airport, noxious weeds, road and bridge — joined landfill crews to pick up trash that had blown into neighboring properties during recent windstorms. 

The activity came at the request of Commission Chairman David Lee, but provoked a rebuke from a fellow commissioner for pulling crews from other county responsibilities while rejecting a possible solution.

