County tackles trash

Wednesday brought “all hands on deck” for trash pickup at the Allen County Landfill.
Workers across several county departments — the airport, noxious weeds, road and bridge — joined landfill crews to pick up trash that had blown into neighboring properties during recent windstorms.
The activity came at the request of Commission Chairman David Lee, but provoked a rebuke from a fellow commissioner for pulling crews from other county responsibilities while rejecting a possible solution.
Already a subscriber?