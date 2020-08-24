County to accept drop-off box offer for mail-in ballots

(AP) — Allen County has accepted an offer from the Kansas secretary of state’s office to receive two drop-off boxes where voters can deposit their absentee ballots for the Nov. 3 general election if they don’t mail them in or want to risk voting in person because of the coronavirus threat.

Local election officials had until Friday to respond to the offer, so the state won’t know how many boxes it will need to buy until early next week, said Katie Koupal, of the secretary of state’s office.

Allen County Clerk Sherrie Riebel said she wasn’t sure where the boxes would be located but was considering a spot on the north side of the courthouse near the sheriff’s office.