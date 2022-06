Thrive Allen County wants to change its focus on a grant intended to spur housing construction on lots throughout the county.

The state gave the county $50,000 as part of a Moderate Income Housing grant to allow Thrive to purchase lots for housing development.

Turns out the state expected the county to build between 10 to 12 homes. That’s not likely to happen, Jonathon Goering, economic development director with Thrive, told commissioners on Tuesday.