County weighs boost for economic development

Allen County commissioners seemed divided on a request to increase funding for economic development efforts.

Jonathon Goering, economic development director for Thrive Allen County, is asking each of the four funding sources to increase their budgets next year.

Iola City Administrator Matt Rehder is proposing each entity pay the equivalent of 1.5 mills for economic development. For Iola, that’s $50,000, up from the $20,000 the city currently pays. Council members have not approved his request.