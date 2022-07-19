 | Wed, Jul 20, 2022
County weighs boost for economic development

Allen County, along with other funding sources, are considering a request to increase spending for economic development efforts. None of the entities have yet approved the request. County commissioners discussed it Tuesday.

By

News

July 19, 2022 - 2:52 PM

Thrive Allen County’s Jonathon Goering, left, meets with county commissioners Jerry Daniels, center, Bruce Symes and David Lee, not pictured. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Allen County commissioners seemed divided on a request to increase funding for economic development efforts.

Jonathon Goering, economic development director for Thrive Allen County, is asking each of the four funding sources to increase their budgets next year.

Iola City Administrator Matt Rehder is proposing each entity pay the equivalent of 1.5 mills for economic development. For Iola, that’s $50,000, up from the $20,000 the city currently pays. Council members have not approved his request.

