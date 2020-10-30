County’s case rate lowest in region

Allen County, one of the few counties in Southeast Kansas with a mask mandate, has the lowest rate of coronavirus cases in the region.
Allen County has now had 123 reported cases of the novel coronavirus, with seven people having been hospitalized. This is an increase from 90 cases a week ago, according to statistics taken from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE).
That translates to a rate of 9.9 cases for every 1,000 residents, which is significantly lower than other area counties.
The next lowest is Woodson County with a rate of 11.8 per 1,000 residents.
Crawford County, which has a mask mandate but also is the home of Pittsburg State University, has the highest rate in SEK at 39.3. The county has reported 1,527 cases.
Norton County, which has 663 cases but recently reported an outbreak of every resident at a nursing home and also has a prison, has the highest rate in Kansas at 123.7 cases per 1,000 residents.
In other area counties, Anderson County has reached a total of 215 cases — up from 170 cases a week ago — with nine hospitalizations. Anderson County has one of the highest rates in our region, at 27.4 cases per 1,000 residents.
Bourbon County has a rate of 21.1 cases per 1,000 residents. Bourbon County reported 307 cases, up from 270 last week, with 15 hospitalizations.
Woodson County’s case count grew by four to 37 cases with two hospitalizations.
The case counts and rates of other SEK counties included:
Cherokee, 703 cases, rate of 35.3
Coffey, 177 cases, rate of 21.6
Labette, 414 cases, rate of 21.1
Linn, 127 cases, rate of 13.1
Montgomery, 722 cases, rate of 22.7
Neosho, 280 cases, rate of 17.5
Wilson, 124 cases, rate of 14.5
Statewide, 85,181 cases have been recorded with 3,832 hospitalizations across Kansas. 76,230 cases had been reported at this time last week.
The number of statewide deaths totals 1,029. When the number surpassed 1,000, Gov. Laura Kelly asked that flags be flown at half-staff between Wednesday through Friday to mourn those who have died.
The Southeast Kansas Multi-County Health Department is no longer providing weekly reports on COVID-19 numbers.