County’s COVID-19 cases up to 30

Allen County’s positive COVID-19 cases increased to 30 this week, up seven cases from last week.

The SEK Multi-County Health Department issued its weekly update Monday on cases in the four counties it serves: Allen, Anderson, Bourbon and Woodson.

Four of those cases are active and the other 26 have recovered. Two people have been hospitalized, with one remaining in the hospital. The total includes three presumptive cases and three people who live out of state but are staying in Allen County.