 | Tue, Mar 05, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Court stays Texas law to arrest migrants

Senate Bill 4 had been set to take effect on Saturday under a decision by the conservative-leaning 5th U.S. District Court of Appeals. Justice Samuel Alito has pushed that date back until March 13 while the Supreme Court considers what opponents have to say about the bill.

By

News

March 5, 2024 - 1:39 PM

Photo by Pixabay.com

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ plans to arrest migrants who enter the U.S. illegally and order them to leave the country is headed to the Supreme Court in a legal showdown over the federal government’s authority over immigration.

An order issued Monday by Justice Samuel Alito puts the new Texas law on hold for at least next week while the high court considers what opponents have called the most dramatic attempt by a state to police immigration since an Arizona law more than a decade ago.

The law, known as Senate Bill 4, had been set to take effect Saturday under a decision by the conservative-leaning 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Alito’s order pushed that date back until March 13 and came just hours after the Justice Department asked the Supreme Court to intervene.

Related
March 11, 2022
June 17, 2021
December 14, 2020
June 30, 2020
Most Popular