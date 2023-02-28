Court: Student loan forgiveness worth billions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has begun hearing arguments in a partisan legal fight over President Joe Biden’s plan to wipe away or reduce student loans held by millions of Americans.

The high court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, heard arguments on Tuesday in two challenges to the plan, which has so far been blocked by Republican-appointed judges on lower courts.

Early in arguments, several conservative justices grilled the Biden administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer, Elizabeth Prelogar, and suggested that the administration had exceeded its authority with the program.