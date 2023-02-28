 | Tue, Feb 28, 2023
Court: Student loan forgiveness worth billions

The Supreme Court heard arguments over President Joe Biden's plans to wipe away or reduce student loans for millions of Americans. Conservative justices suggested the administration exceeded its authority.

February 28, 2023 - 1:49 PM

A police officer watches as student loan borrowers and advocates gather for the People's Rally To Cancel Student Debt During The Supreme Court Hearings On Student Debt Relief on Feb. 28, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Jemal Countess/Getty Images for People's Rally to Cancel Student Debt/TNS )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has begun hearing arguments in a partisan legal fight over President Joe Biden’s plan to wipe away or reduce student loans held by millions of Americans.

The high court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, heard arguments on Tuesday in two challenges to the plan, which has so far been blocked by Republican-appointed judges on lower courts.

Early in arguments, several conservative justices grilled the Biden administration’s top Supreme Court lawyer, Elizabeth Prelogar, and suggested that the administration had exceeded its authority with the program.

