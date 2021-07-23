Court upholds convictions in torture killing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court upheld on Friday most of the convictions against a Wichita woman for torturing and killing a man in a crime that the trial judge called “horrific beyond imagination.”

Heidi Hillard and her husband, Jeff, were convicted of participating in the November 2016 killing of 33-year-old Scottie Goodpaster Jr. of Wichita. Both were sentenced in 2018 to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years.

Prosecutors say Goodpaster and a woman were kidnapped because of $185 in missing drug money. Goodpaster was attacked at a home in Valley Center with an ax, knife and staple gun, and suffered genital injuries. His body was found hanging from a tree six days later.