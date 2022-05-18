 | Thu, May 19, 2022
Court upholds GOP’s map

The Kansas Supreme Court upheld a Republican redistricting map that makes it harder for the state's only Democrat in Congress to win reelection.

News

May 18, 2022 - 3:31 PM

Solicitor General Brant Laue argues in front of the Kansas Supreme Court on Monday afternoon for reversal of a Wyandotte County District Court’s ruling that a new congressional map was unconstitutional. Photo by (Thad Allton for Kansas Reflector)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ highest court on Wednesday upheld a Republican redistricting law that makes it harder for the only Democrat in the state’s congressional delegation to win reelection in a big victory for the GOP.

The state Supreme Court declined for now to declare that overly partisan gerrymandering violates the Kansas Constitution. The ruling sets district boundaries less than a month before the state’s June 10 filing deadline for congressional candidates.

The court’s opinion was two paragraphs long, saying only that the voters and voting rights group challenging the map “have not prevailed on their claims” that the map violated the state constitution and that a full opinion would come later.

