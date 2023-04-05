 | Wed, Apr 05, 2023
Courthouse proposal shared

A plan to remodel and expand the courthouse courtroom continues to move forward with an El Dorado architect firm submitting a proposal. Commissioners also heard an update on the airport and "planted" pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

April 5, 2023 - 2:45 PM

Allen County District Judge Daniel Creitz reviews an architect’s proposal for a potential courtroom expansion project Tuesday. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

An El Dorado architect firm is interested in a remodel and expansion project for the Allen County Courthouse. 

Chief District Judge Dan Creitz presented commissioners with a proposal from Gravity Works, an architecture firm, to design a plan that would create a second courtroom and related offices. 

The county hired Crossland Construction of Columbus in January to lead the project, which would include ushering voters through a bond election. The cost isn’t yet known, but preliminary estimates indicate it could exceed $5 million. If the bond issue fails, Crossland would not collect a fee. 

