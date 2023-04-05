Courthouse proposal shared

An El Dorado architect firm is interested in a remodel and expansion project for the Allen County Courthouse.

Chief District Judge Dan Creitz presented commissioners with a proposal from Gravity Works, an architecture firm, to design a plan that would create a second courtroom and related offices.

The county hired Crossland Construction of Columbus in January to lead the project, which would include ushering voters through a bond election. The cost isn’t yet known, but preliminary estimates indicate it could exceed $5 million. If the bond issue fails, Crossland would not collect a fee.