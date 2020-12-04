Courthouse restricting visitors

Allen County offices at the courthouse are restricting visitors because of a small number of COVID-19 cases among employees.

Commissioner Bill King said he advised department leaders to take whatever precautions they feel are appropriate until the commission meets Tuesday and can discuss the matter further.

In most cases, that will mean limiting visitors to one at a time. Office doors may be closed as a precautionary measure, King said, but the departments remain open. He recommends calling ahead to make arrangements with staff.