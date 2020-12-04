Menu Search Log in

Courthouse restricting visitors

Allen County offices will limit visitors to about one at a time after a small number of courthouse employees were infected with COVID-19. Commissioners plan to discuss the matter Tuesday. Allen County's coronavirus cases grew to 433 Friday, an increase of 31 from Wednesday.

December 4, 2020 - 3:23 PM

Allen County offices at the courthouse are restricting visitors because of a small number of COVID-19 cases among employees.

Commissioner Bill King said he advised department leaders to take whatever precautions they feel are appropriate until the commission meets Tuesday and can discuss the matter further.

In most cases, that will mean limiting visitors to one at a time. Office doors may be closed as a precautionary measure, King said, but the departments remain open. He recommends calling ahead to make arrangements with staff.

