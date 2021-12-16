Covering Carbonomics: Conference looks at soil ‘supply and demand’

Keith Berns is a farmer by trade, but on Wednesday, he might as well have added scientist and economist to his business card.

Berns is founder and co-owner of Green Cover Seed, based in Bladen, Neb., and host of a two-day Southeast Kansas Soil Health Conference in Iola. The seed company opened a second site in Iola in early 2020.

The event started Wednesday and will wrap up today, and has drawn scores of producers from across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska and Colorado.