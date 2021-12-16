 | Thu, Dec 16, 2021
Covering Carbonomics: Conference looks at soil ‘supply and demand’

Green Cover Seed hosted a two-day Southeast Kansas Soil Health Conference in Iola this week. The introduction included a look at the parallels between a healthy economy and a healthy soil ecosystem.

Keith Berns, founder and co-owner of Green Cover Seed, speaks at a two-day Southeast Kansas Soil Health Conference at its Iola facility. Photo by RICHARD LUKEN / Iola Register

Keith Berns is a farmer by trade, but on Wednesday, he might as well have added scientist and economist to his business card.

Berns is founder and co-owner of Green Cover Seed, based in Bladen, Neb., and host of a two-day Southeast Kansas Soil Health Conference in Iola. The seed company opened a second site in Iola in early 2020.

The event started Wednesday and will wrap up today, and has drawn scores of producers from across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska and Colorado.

