COVID 101: The college experience

Three area graduates talk about their first semester at college. Each had a very different experience but they learned to adapt. Catch up with Iola High School grads Isabella Duke and Haley Carlin, and Marmaton Valley High School's Julianna Sprague.

By

News

November 27, 2020 - 11:53 AM

From left, Isabella Duke in Lawrence, Haley Carlin at Washburn University and Julianna Sprague at Fort Scott Community College. Courtesy photo

The Class of 2020 faced a most unusual end of their high school years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For those who went on to college, what followed was an even more unusual beginning.

The Register caught up with three graduates — Isabella Duke and Haley Carlin from Iola High School and Julianna Sprague from Marmaton Valley High School — to recap their first semester away.

