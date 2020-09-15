COVID-19 cases surge

Allen County saw another 10 positive coronavirus cases this week, increasing the tally to 49 since the first local case was reported in June.
The SEK Multi-County Health Departments reported new cases in all of its four counties, in the second week of a surge of cases since schools reopened in mid- to late-August.
In spite of at least three USD 257 students testing positive about two weeks ago, Superintendent Stacey Fager said it appears the district has been successful in its efforts to minimize the spread of infection.
Working with the health department, the district asked the infected students and anyone in close contact to stay home for 14 days. So far, none of those students and faculty have reported illness.
However, the quarantine also offered a test of the district’s remote learning systems. A teacher had to stay home with her child, who may have been exposed. That teacher taught her class via Zoom, with a paraprofessional and a substitute in the room to help.
LAST WEEK, the county’s case total jumped by 13. Prior to that, only a few cases were reported each week.
Three local residents have been hospitalized, with one person remaining in the hospital.
In other area counties:
Anderson has seven new cases for a total of 54.
Bourbon has 30 new cases for a total of 131 and two deaths.
Woodson has four new cases for a total of 14.
Statewide, another 1,513 cases were reported over the weekend, bringing the total to 49,899 on Monday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Another 23 people died, increasing the toll to 534.