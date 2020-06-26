Menu Search Log in

COVID-19 is a wily virus; can humans outsmart it?

It has jumped national borders with ease, infecting more than 9 million people around the world and killing at least 470,000 in about seven months. But humankind has a few tricks of its own.

By

News

June 26, 2020 - 2:37 PM

To prevent a dangerous new virus from having its way with humankind, you might take a page from the Chinese warrior king Sun Tzu, and think like the enemy.

Imagine you are a coronavirus, in a form never before seen by humans. Your goal is simple but wildly ambitious: invade and hijack the cells of a new host and multiply for as long it takes to establish your spawn in at least one other new host.

Repeat until there are no humans left to infect.

Related
May 28, 2020
March 31, 2020
March 25, 2020
March 6, 2020
Trending