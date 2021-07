Cases of COVID-19 in Allen County have jumped from zero to 23 since June 1, as the state and nation report an increase in cases and low vaccination rates.

A Humboldt child care center, The Growing Place, announced Monday it had to ask several families to quarantine because of exposure to a positive COVID case.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported Allen County’s total positive cases since the pandemic began are at 1,297 with 20 deaths.