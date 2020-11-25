Menu Search Log in

COVID closes lobbies at local banks

Allen County's positive coronavirus cases rise to 313 as businesses adapt to risk.

November 25, 2020 - 10:11 AM

Local banks have closed their lobbies because of increases in coronavirus cases in the area.

The banks will maintain drive-thru services, which will be open during their regular banking hours. Most banks also offer some type of online banking option. 

Those who need in-person services, such as access to safe deposit boxes, should call their bank to make arrangements.

