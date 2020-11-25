COVID closes lobbies at local banks

Local banks have closed their lobbies because of increases in coronavirus cases in the area.
The banks will maintain drive-thru services, which will be open during their regular banking hours. Most banks also offer some type of online banking option.
Those who need in-person services, such as access to safe deposit boxes, should call their bank to make arrangements.
