COVID takes a toll

It’s been a difficult year for families who have lost a loved one because of COVID-19.
Since Jan. 1, at least 11 Allen County residents have died while testing positive for COVID, according to statistics from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
Since the pandemic began, 45 county residents have died.
Reuben Feuerborn, owner and funeral director at Feuerborn Family Funeral Home in Iola and Garnett, believes that number is higher.
He and his staff have seen a lot more deaths than they typically do at this time of year. January was about double, he said.
“This has been far beyond seasonal,” he said.
As the world enters its third year of the pandemic, governments and industries are adapting their processes and finding ways to help families bear the burden.
In the U.S., some funeral costs can be reimbursed if the death is related to COVID-19.
“In my 30 years in funeral service, this has been the most challenging time,” Feuerborn said.
COVID has been difficult for the funeral industry in numerous ways, Feuerborn said.
In the beginning, social distancing restrictions meant postponing services, limitations on visitations and attendance, and online streaming.
Often, those who died while positive for COVID had been hospitalized for some time. Family members may have faced visitor restrictions, and many weren’t able to say goodbye until the funeral service.
When hospitals became overwhelmed with patients because of the pandemic, they often had to send people farther from home for care. Some died at hospitals far from home; funeral home staff would need to take time to travel to retrieve the body.
“We don’t want COVID to be the overarching theme,” Feuerborn said. “We want to honor their loved one in whatever way that means to them. But we acknowledge there are things that happen.”
COVID-related deaths can take a toll.
The virus often starts with symptoms typical for respiratory illness, such as fever, fatigue, a dry cough and difficulty breathing, health experts say. But the virus can also attack the lungs and cause inflammation, leading to pneumonia. The resulting lack of oxygen can lead to multi-organ failure, respiratory failure and septic shock. Many patients need to be put on a ventilator.
It can be more difficult for the body to recover for those who are elderly or have underlying conditions.
When someone dies after going through such an ordeal, it can present certain challenges for the funeral home.
“Experience tells me that’s a terrible way to die. It looks like suffocating and drowning at the same time,” Feuerborn said. “I pray to God I don’t have a loved one go through that. It’s awful.”
Because of those challenges for an embalmer, some funeral homes will not take such cases. That also has increased the volume for those who do, such as Feuerborn.
That means the staff often work with families from outside the local community. They’re driving farther to pick up individuals, or working with funeral homes in other states to make travel arrangements.
At the height of the pandemic, in February 2021, Feuerborn recalled the death of an individual in California. It took weeks to bring that person to Iola.
Staff may work extra hours to accommodate each family’s needs. They don’t want to delay services, because they don’t know what might be coming next.
“The challenge really came from trying to manage our schedule and not burn ourselves out, but also we don’t want families to feel like they are just one of a number,” Feuerborn said.
“The most important thing for me, no matter how many funerals we might have going at the same time, each family needs to feel that this is the only funeral that matters.”
FOR THOSE deaths attributed to COVID, the federal government will reimburse up to $9,000 in funeral expenses.
Funeral homes are limited in what they can offer families under the program’s guidelines, but Feuerborn said he and his staff do what they can to provide information. Because it is a reimbursement and the money does not go to the funeral home, he doesn’t know how many have taken advantage.
“It doesn’t really change anything for us, but we make people aware if they are eligible,” he said.
The program is offered by FEMA by calling 844-684-6333. Information is available online, but the application process begins with a phone call and the call takes about 20 minutes. Supporting documents can be uploaded online, faxed or mailed.
Funeral home staff are prohibited from acting on someone’s behalf, Feuerborn said. Staff instead will provide information about the program and can assist in gathering documents.
It starts by making sure the death can be attributed directly or indirectly to COVID-19. A death certificate must be provided. It should list COVID-19 as a cause or contributing cause. A signed statement from the local medical examiner or coroner can be provided instead.
Up to $9,000 in funeral expenses can be reimbursed, such as funeral services, cremation, interment, transportation, casket or urn, headstone or marker, and other related services.
Pre-planned and pre-paid funerals are not eligible, but a family can use life insurance.
