COVID’s latest casualty: snow days in Kansas?

WICHITA, Kansas — Between concerns about schools staying open and the challenges of learning remotely, teachers and students are haunted by another question that goes beyond 2020: Will snow days disappear forever?

Schools invested in both the knowhow and technology to teach students remotely. In the midst of a pandemic, they had no choice.

The resulting capability to hold classes that reached into students’ homes means that heavy snows, slick roads or sub-zero temperatures don’t have to shut down virtual schooling.