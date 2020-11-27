Menu Search Log in

COVID’s latest casualty: snow days in Kansas?

Between concerns about schools staying open and the challenges of learning remotely, teachers and students are haunted by another question that goes beyond 2020: Will snow days disappear forever?

By

News

November 27, 2020 - 8:51 AM

WICHITA, Kansas — Between concerns about schools staying open and the challenges of learning remotely, teachers and students are haunted by another question that goes beyond 2020: Will snow days disappear forever?

Schools invested in both the knowhow and technology to teach students remotely. In the midst of a pandemic, they had no choice.

The resulting capability to hold classes that reached into students’ homes means that heavy snows, slick roads or sub-zero temperatures don’t have to shut down virtual schooling.

Related
October 7, 2020
December 16, 2019
May 31, 2019
May 20, 2019
Trending