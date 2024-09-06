Crawford County moves on comprehensive plan

GIRARD — Crawford County has signed a contract to begin work on a comprehensive plan, The Morning Sun reports.

On Tuesday, the Crawford County Commission signed the contract with Wichita based Adam Jones Law Firm to begin working on the new comprehensive plan.

The firm has offered two payment options. Either be billed at $300 per hour plus expenses, or a flat fee of $150,000 over 12 months. County Counselor Jim Emerson recommended the flat rate option.

Noting the high price of the agreement, Commissioner Tom Moody said it would be worth it because the plan will be used for the next 20 years.

The comprehensive plan is a roadmap for land usage in the county over the next two decades. It will also dictate how and when to expand economically. Future developers will consult the plan when deciding where to build and it will also provide guidance for the county zoning board to make informed recommendations.

Joshua Albin, a 2008 Pittsburg State University graduate, had previously met with commissioners and presented his outline for a comprehensive plan. He has extensive courtroom experience representing clients before several different boards.

Upon approval of the contract, the firm says it will be ready to begin on the plan. A completion date has been set for Aug. 1, 2025. This would mean the commission would have to extend the moratorium on wind and solar development to accommodate the deadline.

Even so, the commission does not plan on extending the moratorium immediately and has until Dec. 31 of this year to do so. Commissioner Bruce Blair explained the reason for this would be to give Albin time to work and fine-tune his completion date before the moratorium is extended.

“Although it is the hot topic, this is about much more than wind and solar development in the county,” said Blair. “Those issues will definitely be included in the the plan, but this is a process that is long overdue and it needs to get done.”