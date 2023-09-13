 | Wed, Sep 13, 2023
Crews in Morocco help recover bodies

September 13, 2023 - 2:14 PM

Residents gather belongings on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, after their house was rendered uninhabitable by a devastating earthquake that occurred Friday in the village mountain of Imi Oughlad, on the Imlil-Asni road in Al-Haouz province of central Morocco's High Atlas range. Photo by (Philippe Lopez/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

IMI N’TALA, Morocco (AP) — The stench of death wafted through the village of Imi N’Tala high up in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains four days after a deadly earthquake struck, slicing off a chunk of mountain, killing residents and razing the hamlet to the ground.

Bulldozers, rescue crews and Moroccan first responders work around the clock trying to dig through the wreckage to unearth the eight to ten corpses still underneath.

“The mountain was split in half and started falling. Houses were fully destroyed,” Ait Ougadir Al Houcine said as rescuers worked on recovering bodies, including his sister’s. “Some people lost all their cattle. We have nothing but the clothes we’re wearing.”

