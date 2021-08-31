 | Tue, Aug 31, 2021
Criminal justice’s new promise

Dr. Ryan Alexander, the new criminal justice studies program at Allen Community College, is enthusiastic about the opportunities provided by the new Kansas Promise Scholarship program. He also wants the college and community criminal justice groups to work together.

August 31, 2021 - 9:30 AM

Dr. Ryan Alexander is the new coordinator for Allen Community College’s criminal justice program. Photo by Vickie Moss / Iola Register

Dr. Ryan Alexander hopes Allen Community College students will take advantage of the new Kansas Promise Scholarship program, which will help students cover the costs of attending a community college.

ACC’s criminal justice studies program is one of several that qualifies for the scholarship, and Alexander is excited to see how that might help him grow the program.

“I think community colleges are really going to start to open up as far as accessibility and availability,” he said. 

