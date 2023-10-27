Curry seeks to keep ACC board seat

Vicki Curry’s roots at Allen Community College run deep.

“I have a special place in my heart for Allen,” Curry told the Register. “I went there as a student. My husband went there. All three of my kids attended. I worked there for 27 years. It’s ingrained in me. There’s nothing I want more than for it to be successful.”

Curry, 65, who retired from Allen as the director of financial aid for the college, is one of four registered candidates vying for three seats on the Allen Community College Board of Trustees. Voters will choose between Curry, Alana Cloutier, Gena Clounch, and Corey Schinstock on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Roger Campbell is also running a write-in campaign.