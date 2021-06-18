Cyber criminals interested in companies across the state

Hackers pose a growing threat to nearly any network, including the power grid that lets you reliably turn on the lights.

Experts say utilities offer an attractive target: operations with money to extort and that simply can’t afford a shutdown.

Yet the two largest utility companies in Kansas, Evergy and Kansas Gas Service, declined interviews on their cyber defenses. Instead, they issued statements that they take threats seriously. They say they work with experts and maintain ongoing conversations across their industry to ward off attacks.