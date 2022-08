PIQUA — Plans were slowly falling into place for repairs to begin on the damaged cross atop the iconic St. Martin’s Catholic Church steeple in Piqua.

“We had plans,” noted Shelia Lampe, who serves on a church advisory committee. “But God has plans, too.”

An overnight wind storm blew the metal 6-foot cross from atop the steeple, where it crash landed a few feet from the front doors.