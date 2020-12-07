Menu Search Log in

Dance studio offers a ‘suite treat’ with ‘The Nutcracker’

The holiday classic was performed by local dancers at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center this past weekend.

By

News

December 7, 2020 - 9:10 AM

Jenisis Harrison, Averie Sharon as the Sugar Plum Fairy, Aila Remboldt, and Chelsea Lea filling in as the Sugar Plum Prince. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Miss Chelsea’s Dance Academy performed “The Nutcracker “ Friday and Saturday at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center. Attendance was limited because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Clara is played by Kinsey Schinstock with Kalyn Baughn as the Nutcracker Prince.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Candy Canes are, from left, Kynli Baughn, Reylynn Jones and Kylea Taylor. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Dallyn McGraw, center, dances as the Snow Queen.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Related
August 14, 2020
December 1, 2017
December 19, 2013
January 7, 2012
Trending