Commission Chairman Jerry Daniels believes he has some unfinished business, as the county is juggling an extra $2.4 million worth of projects courtesy of the federal government.

Daniels has filed for re-election to keep his Allen County commission seat. He represents District 1, which includes Humboldt, Moran, Elsmore, Savonburg and the southern and some of the east parts of the county.

As of Tuesday morning, no one else had filed for the seat.