Darcus Kottwitz: Candidate for Iola Council

Darcus Kottwitz believes that serving on Iola’s City Council requires the right mix of strong business sense and a kind heart.
“I don’t think there’s been enough consideration, research and budgeting in the council’s recent decisions,” said Kottwitz. “We need to take a closer look at how we expand our community, and we need to examine the approach our town takes toward our citizens.”
Kottwitz, 77, is challenging incumbent Joelle Shallah, also profiled in today’s Register, for a seat on Iola’s city council to represent Ward 4, which includes the southeast part of town. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 7; early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 18.
Kottwitz is the director of the Allied Health program at Fort Scott Community College, where she’s been an instructor since 1996. She also serves as lab coordinator for the nursing program.
And when Kottwitz mentions business acumen, she has that in spades. “I’ve worked in a stock brokerage agency, and my late husband and I managed Iola’s Best Western for several years in the mid-80s. I’ve been a waitress, and I’ve kept the books for several businesses. I do it now for my son-in-law’s business in Yates Center. I’ve done just about everything,” she laughs.
BORN IN Yates Center, Kottwitz has lived in Iola since she was 18 years old, save a few interruptions with jaunts to California, Missouri, and Garnett. Her daughter Marchelle Shaffer lives in Yates Center with her family. Donald, her late husband, passed away in 2013.
She’s also an avid supporter of Iola’s community garden. “I’ve had a garden there for as long as it’s been around. This year, tomatoes and peppers grew like crazy. And I grow my own herbs; I’ve got to have those. I love to cook.”
MUCH of Kottwitz’s desire to run comes from her discomfort with recent decisions made by the council, especially when it comes to housing.
“If you look around town, we have dozens of lots where we’ve demolished homes. Those lots, with access to water, sewer, gas and electricity, are just sitting there. Why don’t we do more to promote those spaces for building affordable homes?” she asked. “We don’t need huge homes. People need starter homes they can afford.”
That explains Kottwitz’s opposition to the council’s decision this May to spend $1.7 million to extend street and utility access to the Cedarbrook Third Addition north of town.
“I don’t have anything against building homes – far from it. But I didn’t see near enough information to prove such a large investment was the best use of public money. It was very fly-by-night.” Kottwitz believes the funds would have stretched further in town, preventing a hollowing out of Iola’s core.
She also points to the rezoning of the old Arkhaven Nursing Home as something that should have happened years ago.
“We lost so much time. The council seems to have been managed by a vocal minority rather than the majority. I think the entire town needs a bigger voice in these kinds of decisions.”
KOTTWITZ sees a need for the city to do more to support existing businesses in town. She was particularly perplexed by the council’s decision this August to provide only the equipment and labor necessary for PrairieLand Partners to expand water to the property line of where the John Deere dealership hopes to build a new facility.
“We should have funded it all,” said Kottwitz. “It’s an established business that’s been here for a long time. Their employees have homes here, send their kids to school here. And they want to grow. We’re talking about $41,000 the city could have spent to help a local business build a $14 million store. We can do more to promote our established businesses.”
Kottwitz believes such decisions can cost the city precious opportunities. “Chanute has gotten a lot of business that Iola could have secured with a bit more foresight,” she said. “Think about the Holiday Inn Express, Love’s Travel Stop, and Country Place Living (now named Credo Senior Living), the retirement home that picked Chanute over Iola back in 2013.”
Iola could do with another nursing home, said Kottwitz. “We only have Medicalodges, and our population is aging.”
She approved of the 2019 school bond issue that brought a new science center, elementary school, and mechanical upgrade to Iola Middle School, but she’s grown frustrated by some of the criticism. “People say that the new school was supposed to grow our town. Well, it takes more than just a new school.”
What’s it take? “It takes housing. And it takes business. Businesses that are willing to invest in and train people without a college degree.”
IF ELECTED, Kottwitz also hopes to change the conversation around poverty. “We all deserve to have a voice. We can’t say we don’t want or don’t tolerate poor people in our community. That attitude will scare away potential business owners and residents.”
A teacher at heart, Kottwitz sees herself as a diligent student, too. “I’ll be sure to gather all the facts before making a decision. I’m a proponent of bidding locally. Saving a couple hundred dollars by spending money outside Iola is not good business.”
She believes the city should protect and celebrate its most valuable resource: city employees.
“I think our city employees need to be recognized as the hard workers they are. I certainly wouldn’t want to get out in the freezing cold to fix pipes,” said Kottwitz. “Think of the recent storm and all the power lines that fell. The winter storms, the holidays. I think they should be recognized for the work they do and compensated fairly. I know we’re a small town, but we should be competitive.”
Full of energy and ideas, Kottwitz feels like it’s time to throw her hat in the ring. “I’ve had many students over the years, and my students all say that if they lived in Iola, they’d vote for me. If I’m a firm believer in something, I’m going to fight for it. I’m a very capable negotiator, and I have the time and energy to serve.”
Advertisement
Advertisement