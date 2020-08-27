Menu Search Log in

‘Dead’ woman found breathing at funeral home

A young woman was discovered to be alive after she had been declared dead and taken to a Detroit funeral home, officials said Monday.

August 27, 2020 - 9:18 AM

DETROIT (AP) — A young woman was discovered to be alive after she had been declared dead and taken to a Detroit funeral home, officials said Monday.

Paramedics tried to revive the 20-year-old woman for 30 minutes Sunday and consulted a emergency room doctor, the Southfield Fire Department said.

The doctor “pronounced the patient deceased based upon medical information provided” from the scene, the department said.

