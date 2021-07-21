 | Wed, Jul 21, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Debate heats up over nursing home visits

Most nursing home residents across the state have been vaccinated, but the rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant has many operators worried about relaxing visitation rules.

By

News

July 21, 2021 - 8:37 AM

Courtesy photo

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Families and advocates for the elderly in Kansas argue that with most nursing home residents vaccinated against COVID-19, some facilities’ visiting rules need to be relaxed, though the delta variant’s spread is making operators nervous.

A state official who investigates complaints against nursing homes and the elder-care focused Kansas Advocates for Better Care are calling on the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services to crack down on homes that aren’t open enough. They’re concerned that the delta variant will prompt new lockdowns. 

The aging department says it is working to ensure that residents and families have a voice in visitation policies, though some industry officials still see a need to proceed with caution.

Related
July 20, 2021
July 9, 2021
June 30, 2021
December 29, 2020
Most Popular