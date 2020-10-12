Debate-site COVID cases sow doubt on indoor events

WASHINGTON — A coronavirus outbreak among attendees at last week’s presidential debate in Cleveland — and 11 near-misses from people denied entry because of positive test results — is stoking questions about the safety of convening another in-person session.
The health risks are central to any more go-rounds between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, with the commission overseeing the forums canceling the Thursday event after the Trump campaign balked at a newly proposed virtual format.
Trump and at least five aides and advisers involved in preparing him for the Cleveland debate have been diagnosed with COVID-19, along with 11 construction workers and members of the media who were barred from the site after testing positive.
