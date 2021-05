Dave Settlemyer, Longmont, Colo., and son of former Iolans David and Kathy Jo Settlemyer, recently raked in the awards for his deck construction business.

Settlemyer owns Ls Underground, a business he began in 2003 at age 22, and has brought to great heights.

Settlemyer’s firm placed in 10 categories, including six first-place awards in the international competition that took place in Clearwater, Fla., on April 22.