DEI programs audited

TOPEKA — An audit instigated because of Republican suspicion over state public universities’ equity programs found the programs used $9 million in state dollars during the 2022-2023 school year.

On Wednesday, Heidi Zimmerman, principal auditor with the Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit, delivered the results of an audit looking at university expenditures on diversity, equity and inclusion programs to a bipartisan committee of lawmakers.

Zimmerman cautioned lawmakers that the lack of an overarching DEI definition, along with self-reported data from the universities, could skew results.