 | Thu, Feb 22, 2024
Menu Search Log in

DEI programs audited

DEI audit of state universities shows $9 million in state funds spent widely.

By

News

February 22, 2024 - 2:04 PM

State Rep. Steven Howe, R-Salina, asked for an DEI audit of Kansas' six state universities. Photo by Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector

TOPEKA — An audit instigated because of Republican suspicion over state public universities’ equity programs found the programs used $9 million in state dollars during the 2022-2023 school year.

On Wednesday, Heidi Zimmerman, principal auditor with the Kansas Legislative Division of Post Audit, delivered the results of an audit looking at university expenditures on diversity, equity and inclusion programs to a bipartisan committee of lawmakers.

Zimmerman cautioned lawmakers that the lack of an overarching DEI definition, along with self-reported data from the universities, could skew results.

Related
March 3, 2023
February 15, 2023
October 4, 2019
May 17, 2019
Most Popular