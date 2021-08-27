 | Fri, Aug 27, 2021
Delta raises health insurance premiums for unvaccinated

The airline said it would charge unvaccinated employees an additional fee to cover the cost of COVID-19 care. As of Monday, 75% of employees were vaccinated.

August 27, 2021 - 2:17 PM

Delta Air Lines said Wednesday it will impose a $200 monthly surcharge in its health plan to employees who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week, the Atlanta-based airline is now taking a more hard-line approach to vaccinations among its employees.

It’s the latest corporation to impose stricter COVID-19 personnel policies given the legal protections offered by the FDA’s full approval of a vaccine.

