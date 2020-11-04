Menu Search Log in

Dems losing paths to Senate; GOP hangs on

Hopes fading for Senate control, Democrats had a disappointing election night as Republicans swatted down an onslaught of challengers and fought to retain their fragile majority. Several races remained undecided into this morning and at least one headed to a runoff in January.

By

News

November 4, 2020 - 9:35 AM

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), delivers his victory speech at the Omni Louisville Hotel on November 3, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Jon Cherry/Getty Images/TNS)

It was a jarring outcome for Democrats who had devised an expanded political map, eager to provide a backstop against President Donald Trump and his party’s grip on the Senate. The races attracted an unprecedented outpouring of small-dollar donations from Americans apparently voting with their pocketbooks to propel long-shot campaigns. 

The voters’ choices will force a rethinking of Democratic Party strategy, messaging and approach from the Trump era.

